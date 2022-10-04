Special Deals This Weekend Only At Minnesota Based Target

We all know that the weekend of Black Friday there are some great deals. Some much better than others, but deals nonetheless. Because of some lagging retail sales over the last couple of years, some retailers are trying to grab people before the actual Black Friday. Target is one of those retailers.

Target announced that they will be giving the first look at some of the deals you can score this weekend only. October 6-8th. So, actually they start it before the weekend and only run it through Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

But, Target also announced that they will do their price match promotion beginning October 6th, this Thursday, and it will run through December 24th - Christmas Eve.

If you are wondering what sort of deals will be featured through this event Bring Me the News has a list.

Get a $15 Target Gift Card when you spend $50 on household essentials.

Up to 40% off kitchen appliances and cookware.

Up to 50% off certain toys from the Disney, L.O.L.Surprise!, Barbie, and CoComelon lines.

$50 off an Xbox Series S console, and a free controller.

Up to 40% off floorcare, select bedding, and sweatshirts, sweatpants, nightwear, socks, and slippers.

A $5 Target Gift Card when you spend $25 on beauty products, and a $10 Gift Card when you spend $50 on groceries using Target's same-day services.

$350 off a Westinghouse 65-inch Roku Smart TV.

25% off select vitamins and nutritional supplements.

I personally like some of the gift card spiffs you get on some items. I get that you have to come back to shop again at a later date to use them, but you probably would do that anyway, so it is still a win. Plus, socks, slippers, sweats, etc. All things that we, as Minnesotans love to wear in the winter months. Score!

And of course, they will still have their Black Friday deals on the actual day. So this is just giving them a boost before the actual holiday season begins. Plus, it might be a good time to use some of those gift card rewards to get even better deals on Black Friday weekend.

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween