Majority of MN Now in a Drought, 100 Percent Abnormally Dry

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The weekly drought update continues to get more dire.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says 11 percent of the state is now in a severe drought, mainly in the east-central part of the state.

Sixty-four-percent of the state is in a moderate drought, which is up from 57 percent a week ago.

And, now 100 percent of the state is abnormally dry.

Here in St. Cloud, where we are in the severe drought area we've had just. 1.75 inches of rain going back to late April.

May - .87" (4th Driest)

June - .67" (3rd Driest)

July - .21" (Record for driest is .21" in 1975)

The average amount of rain for May, June, and July is more than 11 inches.

Our best chance for some rain is Thursday. The National Weather Services says scattered showers and storms will develop in western Minnesota by the late afternoon and move southeast into Thursday evening. Additional storms may develop in southern Minnesota Thursday evening. One or two storms will be strong to severe, capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning.

The long-range forecast from the Climate Prediction Center isn't looking good with drier-than-normal conditions expected at the end of July.

