Skatin’ Place To Host ‘Swiftie Skate’ In August

Skatin' Place is calling all Taylor Swift fans to come out on to the iconic St. Cloud rink for 'Swiftie Night (Taylor's Version)' on August 18th. The event will feature skating and singing along to Swift's music under the disco ball.

In addition to the music the event will feature a Lavender Haze drink, photo areas and games.

Tickets for the event are $18.58 if purchased before August 11th or $23.22 at the door, with skate rentals costing $4.64. There is also an option for adults who do not want to skate to buy a ticket for $7.99 during the presale or $9.29 at the door.

Both the skating and non-skating tickets include a pizza buffet and unlimited laser tag. Everyone who wishes to enter Skatin' Place for Swiftie Night will be required to buy a ticket.

The pizza buffet and laser tag will run through 9 p.m.. At that time, the BlackOut skate will start, as they shut off all the lights and skate in the dark.

Taylor Swift fever has been in full swing for years but seems to have reached a boiling point this summer thanks to her massively successful 'Eras' tour across the country, including a pair of shows recently at US Bank Stadium.

Skatin' Place is located at 3302 Southway Drive in St. Cloud.