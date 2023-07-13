Sick & Tired Of Not Getting Your Mail? St. Cloud Post Office Is Hiring Now!

GREAT OPPORTUNITIES AWAIT YOU

My Mom always told me that if a person could get a job at the post office, they would have a great life career and steady income. The jobs back then seemed few and far between and they were hard to get; but if you were lucky enough to get one, you'd be set for life! Great pay, great benefits, and a solid, steady income.

JOB FAIR TODAY!

If you are looking for a great career, the USPS is having a Job Fair Thursday, July 13th, 2023, and they are hiring for all entry-level positions. Just go to your local post office today to learn more and fill out an application.

JOBS AVAILABLE

That's why I'm shocked that there are actually availabilities at our local post office here in St. Cloud. We know that our local post office workers are definitely overworked and understaffed. But; if we had more staff, that just might take care of that problem. Have you ever wanted a career working with the postal office? It's definitely a service to your community, and jobs are available now all over the state of Minnesota.

BENEFITS AND LONG-TERM CAREERS

Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, Strategic Communications from USPS Corporate Communications Office for Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin Districts, sent us this information regarding what a career with USPS offers, along with some of the job openings and locations that are looking for great workers.

ENTRY LEVEL POSITIONS

According to the information sent to us, USPS is looking for people who would like to start their careers with great opportunities in entry-level jobs that help new employees earn valuable experience that could qualify them for full-time positions, and eventually lead to a long, prosperous, and fulfilling career.

Competitive Wages for pre-career entry-level positions include:

letter carriers

rural route carriers

mail handlers

mail processing clerks

retail clerks

In these positions, new employees can earn valuable experience that may qualify them for a full-time position. USPS offers career development and promotes from within to help their employees achieve their professional goals. Training is hands-on, and they also offer new supervisor training and management to executive-level development.

Career employees can earn premium long-term benefits, as well as good-paying jobs. Some of the benefits include:

Multiple health and life insurance options

Pension benefits and a Thrift Savings Plan program, similar to a 401(k)

Vacation time and sick leave

POST OFFICE LOCATIONS THAT ARE HIRING

Aitkin

Alexandria

Chanhassen

Duluth

Elk River

Faribault

Farmington

Hasting

Hugo

Hutchinson

Lakeville

Le Center

Long Lake

Maple Grove/Osseo

Northfield

Oak Park Heights.Carrier Annex

Owatonna

Prior Lake

Rochester

Shakopee

St. Cloud

