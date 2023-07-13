Slight Chance for Thunderstorms in Minnesota on Thursday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered showers and storms will develop in western Minnesota by the late afternoon and move southeast into Thursday evening.
Additional storms may develop in southern Minnesota Thursday evening.
One or two storms will be strong to severe, capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning.
Get our free mobile app
Smokey skies also look to return by Friday.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Manea's Meats Breaks Ground on Major Expansion
- St. Cloud Photo Contest Winners Announced
- SR-R Hires New Director of Teaching and Learning
- St. Joseph Planning Referendum for New Community Center
- Central MN Virtual Academy Launches this Fall
LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish.