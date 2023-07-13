Powerball Jackpot Jumps to 3rd Highest in Game’s History
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has jumped again.
The jackpot has grown to an estimated $875 million for the next drawing on Saturday. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $441.9 million.
The jackpot currently ranks as the third largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.
Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has surged past $550 million for just the seventh time in the game’s 21-year history.
The estimated jackpot for the next drawing tomorrow (Friday) is $560 million ($281.1 million cash).
