Magic Rally Past Wolves Late

The Orlando Magic beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-102 Tuesday night in Orlando. The loss snaps Minnesota's five-game winning streak.

Jimmy Butler once again filled up the box score, leading Minnesota with 28 points while adding seven rebounds, four assists, five steals and two blocked shots.

Taj Gibson's dunk got the Wolves within two points with 6:06 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Magic controlled the game from that point on.

The Timberwolves are now 29-17 on the season and will play at Houston on Thursday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.