The Minnesota Lynx clinched its ninth straight trip to the playoffs with a 93-85 win over Chicago at Target Center Tuesday night. The Lynx is 16-15 on the season with the win.

Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx in Tuesday's win with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Odyssey Sims added 23 points.

The Lynx will host Indiana Sunday night at Target Center.