Lumberjacks Set To Return To The Ice This Weekend

The Granite City Lumberjacks are set to return to the ice this weekend for the first time since November 20th when they play a pair of road games. The 'Jacks will play at New Ulm on Friday night before heading to Willmar on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks' season was 'paused' by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in late November. To that point, Granite City was 6-1 on the season.

Despite playing four less games than Alexandria, seven less than Willmar and five less than New Ulm, the Lumberjacks remain in second place of the West Division with 12 points.

Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m. for both Friday and Saturday's games. The Lumberjacks will return home on January 22nd to take on the New Ulm Steel at Armadillo Sports Deck Arena.