Wolves Win, State Sectionals Wrap Up – Saturday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Twins fell in an exhibition game to Atlanta, the Timberwolves earned a rare win, the Granite City Lumberjacks notched their 26th win of the season, boy's and girl's basketball teams completed sectionals, and the state girl's hockey tournament is underway. Here's a look at your sports recap for Saturday:

- The Twins fell to the Braves 7-6 in one of their final spring training games. Drew Maggi, Kyle Garlick, Miguel Sanó, Jose Miranda, Willians Astudillo, and David Banuelos each earned a run in the loss. Kenta Maeda threw for four strikeouts, three hits, and no runs through the first four innings. The Twins will face the Rays on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Timberwolves used a late 22-0 run to beat the also floundering Houston Rockets 107-101 at Target Center Friday night. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 29 points and 16 rebounds. Juancho Hernangomez added 19 points. The Wolves improve to 11-34 and will host the Rockets again on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Lumberjacks opened up the final weekend of the regular season with a 4-2 win over North Iowa. Ben Anderson, Brett Reed, Carson Simon, and Tal Halliday each netted one for Granite City. Bailey Huber made 33 saves in the win. The Lumberjacks improve to 26-11 and will host the Bulls again on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

- Central Minnesota high school basketball and hockey teams continue to battle their way through the post-season. Sectionals are now complete for basketball and for boy's hockey, and the girl's state hockey tournament is off and running. Check out the full score recap below:

Boy's Basketball:

Class AA - Section 6:

Annandale 62, Melrose 60

Class AAA - Section 8:

Alexandria 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 40

Girl's Basketball:

Class AAA - Section 8:

Alexandria 67, Bemidji 53

Girl's Hockey:

Class A:

Gentry Academy 4, River Lakes 1