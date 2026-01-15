The Sartell boys hockey team is ranked #3 in Class A in the latest Let's Play Hockey poll. The #3 ranking is two spots higher than last week's poll.

Several other Central Minnesota high school hockey teams are featured in the latest Let's Play Hockey poll as well, which was released on January 13th.

In Class A boys hockey, Sartell-St. Stephen is ranked third with an 11-3 record. The Sabres have won three straight games, beating Buffalo and Alexandria on the road before topping St. Cloud 4-0 in their most recent game.

Devin Jacobs has been on a tear with 10 points over his last three games, which moves him into the team's lead (17g/24a/41pts). Preston Deragisch is next on the Sabres' leaderboard with 38 points.

The Sabres will host River Lakes on January 15th and at Brainerd on January 20th.

CATHEDRAL MOVES UP IN RANKINGS

Cathedral also moved up a spot in the Class A poll, coming in at #11 with a 7-8 record. The Crusaders have split a pair of games since last week's poll, losing 2-1 against Hermantown before bouncing back for a 3-1 win at Monticello next time out.

Sophomore Bo Schmidt leads the team with nine goals and 20 points, while senior defenseman Griffin Sturm has added 16 points.

Cathedral will host Northern Lakes on Friday, January 16th and East Grand Forks on January 17th.

MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY RANKINGS

The St. Cloud Crush remains at #17 in the Class A girls hockey poll with a record of 10-7.

The River Lakes Stars remain ranked #20 with a 8-8-1 record so far this season.