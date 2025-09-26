Prep Sports Scoreboard – Thursday, September 25th
The Cathedral boys soccer team clinched the Granite Ridge Conference title with a 2-1 win over Melrose. Jacob Oliver scored twice for the Crusaders, who are now 11-0-1 overall this season and 7-0 in GRC play.
OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Zimmerman 0
Bemidji 1, Sartell 0
ROCORI 6, Detroit Lakes 0
Cathedral volleyball battled #2 Albany but fell 3-1 on Thursday. Maddy Schroeder charted 14 kills and Katie Reuter made 15 digs.
Cathedral will play at Little Falls on Tuesday.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES
Sartell 3, Brainerd 0
Foley 3, Little Falls 0
Kimball 3, Paynesville 0
ROCORI 3, Alexandria 0
Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Detroit Lakes 1, ROCORI 1
Moorhead 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
