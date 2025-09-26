The Cathedral boys soccer team clinched the Granite Ridge Conference title with a 2-1 win over Melrose. Jacob Oliver scored twice for the Crusaders, who are now 11-0-1 overall this season and 7-0 in GRC play.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Zimmerman 0

Bemidji 1, Sartell 0

ROCORI 6, Detroit Lakes 0

Cathedral volleyball battled #2 Albany but fell 3-1 on Thursday. Maddy Schroeder charted 14 kills and Katie Reuter made 15 digs.

Cathedral will play at Little Falls on Tuesday.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Sartell 3, Brainerd 0

Foley 3, Little Falls 0

Kimball 3, Paynesville 0

ROCORI 3, Alexandria 0

Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Detroit Lakes 1, ROCORI 1

Moorhead 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0