Lavelle; Gopher Basketball Should Be In NCAAs [PODCAST]

The Gopher basketball team defeated Penn State in overtime in the 2nd round of the Big Ten Tournament last night. The win may have cemented their place as an at-large team in the NCAA Tournament. The Star Tribune's Lavelle E Neal III joined me on WJON today. He thinks the Gophers are now in. Listen below.

The Twins split their squad yesterday. Lavelle saw the Twins lose to the Washington Nationals 10-4. Martin Perez got hit hard in that loss for Minnesota but Lavelle says the Twins are excited about his increased velocity.

Lavelle talked about the fairness or lack there of when Major League teams decide not to call up seemingly worthy players to delay their service time.