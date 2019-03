The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Timberwolves 101-99 in overtime Wednesday night at Target Center. The Wolves are now 16-55 on the season.

Andrew Wiggins had 27 points on 8-16 shooting to lead Minnesota, with Chase Budinger adding 22 points on 9-14 shooting. Jordan Clarkson led the Lakers with 20 points.

The Wolves are at Houston Friday night.