Krawcynski; Timberwolves Not Likely to Trade Wiggins [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves have the #11 pick in the first round and #43 in the 2nd round at tonight's NBA Draft. Jon Krawcynski from "The Athletic" joined me on WJON today. He says the Wolves are looking to trade point guard Jeff Teague and power forward Gorgui Dieng. He doesn't expect the Wolves to trade guard/forward Andrew Wiggins despite a lack of consistent production from him. Listen to my conversation with Jon below.

Two former Gopher basketball players; Amir Coffey and Jordan Murphy are hoping to get drafted tonight. Jon Krawcynski doesn't expect either player to be drafted by Coffey has a better chance.