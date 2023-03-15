Becker Girls Basketball Advances to State Semifinals

The top seeded Becker girls basketball team defeated Marshall 52-43 Wednesday morning at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus in the Class 3-A State Tournament Quarterfinals.

Maren Westin led the Bulldogs with 27 points and 8 rebounds and Ayla Brown added 10 points for Becker.

The Bulldogs improve to 26-3 and will play the Grand Rapids/Stewartville winner at noon Thursday in the Class 3-A State Semifinals at Williams Arena.