KENTUCKY DERBY FAVORITE ‘FORTE’ – SCRATCHED HOURS BEFORE RUN FOR THE ROSES

THE FAVORITE IS OUT!

I absolutely cannot believe what's been happening this year leading up to the longest-running sporting event in United States history. I'm fearful that something dreadful may happen in this year's race; but I'm trusting that the trainers and owners of these magnificent horses, will do right by them right up until the last minute; and pull them out of the race if anything is wrong. A fever, a bruise; whatever it might be, when it comes to horses, you can never be too careful. There's a lot of money on the line, but so much money and training is put into these horses, that taking a chance on a horse being hurt is never a good plan.

Get our free mobile app

HEARTBREAKING NEWS AS MORE HORSES SCRATCHED FROM DERBY RUN

The 149th Kentucky Derby has had quite a couple of weeks leading up to the 'Run For The Roses,' and up to the last few hours, more heartbreaking news.

Yesterday, just after I posted that another horse was scratched from the Kentucky Derby due to having a fever, Skinner was scratched. Prior to that, Practical Move also was scratched due to fever. Continuarr was scratched on Thursday because the trainer felt that he just wasn't ready for the Kentucky Derby.

Getty Images Andy Lyons / Staff Getty Images Andy Lyons / Staff loading...

LORD MILES

Of course, Lord Miles was scratched because two of the horses that collapsed after races earlier in the week all were from trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.'s barns, and due to the unusual circumstances, Joseph's horses had to be removed from all races at Churchill Downs until we get some answers.

Now, on the day of the derby, the horse picked to win the whole thing, Forte, has been scratched due to having a bruise on his right front foot, just 10 hours before the race begins.

Andy Lyons / Staff Getty Images Andy Lyons / Staff Getty Images loading...

NEW FAVORITES JUMP TO THE FRONT

Now, the favorites become Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire; but as we all know, anything can happen when it comes to horse racing.

I'm sticking with my long-shot bet on Raise Cain, whose odds have now jumped from 61-2 to 31-1.

HORSES GETTING A SECOND CHANCE

So with all the horses scratched from the race, the following horses are getting their chance at the Kentucky Derby.

Cyclone Mischief

Mandarin Hero

King Russell

Make sure you tune in for the race by 5:50 pm at the latest, as it will be over by 6 pm. You can catch the race on NBC.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

Cozy Up at This New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie