Jury Convicts Felon for Illegal Possession of a Gun

ST. PAUL (WJON News) – A federal jury found a St. Paul man guilty of illegally having a gun following a shootout at a St. Paul bar.

Following a five-day trial, 41-year-old Anthony Deberry was convicted on one count of possession of a firearm as a felon.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

On the afternoon of September 18, 2021, Deberry got into a verbal altercation with a man inside Born’s Bar in St. Paul and, as a result, was kicked out of the bar and prohibited from re-entering. Deberry remained in the vicinity of the bar and at times continued to antagonize the man.

Later that evening, Deberry approached the bar, followed a group of men, and brandished a 9mm handgun with an activated laser site.

Shortly thereafter, gunfire broke out, including one shot fired by Deberry. Deberry suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Regions Hospital.

Because Deberry has prior felony convictions, he is prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

