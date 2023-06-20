A Medallion Hunt Just For You, Win $500 When You Listen for the Clues.

It's the 20th Annual Rapids River Days in Sauk Rapids June 22nd - 24th with events for all ages to enjoy. This year there is a new addition that could score you $500. It's the 1st Annual Medallion Hunt!

HOW TO WIN:

The Medallion Hunt is in the town of Sauk Rapids during Rapids River Days. Just listen to 98.1 Minnesota's New Country each day, June 22nd through the 25th for the clues two times each day. Set the alarm for 9am and 4pm each of those days so that you don't miss a single clue!

Here's an important clue from the folks at The Rapids River Days:

The Medallion is hidden on City property within the Sauk Rapids City Limits. It is NOT buried underground! No digging required. The medallion will NOT be hidden within 100 feet of a standing body of water. The medallion will not be hidden on streets, driveways, train tracks where traffic occurs.

See the full list of rules.

WHAT'S HAPPENING:

Enjoy the Rock the Riverside Concert, the Miss Sauk Rapids Pageant, the Rapids River Days Parade, a Disc Golf Charity event and the Rapids River Food Fest. Just check the full schedule for times and details.

YOU'VE GOT TO PLAY TO WIN:

Most importantly, don't forget about the Medallion Hunt. First clue is Thursday, June 22nd at 9am then the second one at 4pm that same day. Get two (2) clues each day by listening to 98.1 at 9am and 4pm. Thursday June, 22nd through Sunday, June 25th. Find the medallion to win $500.

