Three Days of Fun for Rapids River Days in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- It's Rapids River Days in Sauk Rapids this week.

Thursday you can attend the Rock the Riverside concert at the Clearing. Todd Michael Jameson starts playing at 5:30 p.m. followed by the band ARENA.

Also, Thursday is the Miss Sauk Rapids Pageant at the Sauk Rapids-Rice Performing Arts Center starting at 7:00 p.m.

On Friday it's the parade with the route running along Sixth Avenue. The parade begins at 6:00 p.m. with 16 marching bands and over 85 units.

Saturday is a Disc Golf Charity event supporting Tanner's Team Foundation. It's at Mayhew Creek Park starting at 7:00 a.m.

Also on Saturday is the annual Rapids River Food Fest at Municipal Park running from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with 25 food vendors. The band Sawyer's Dream starts playing at 11:00 a.m., The Receders take the stage at 1:30 p.m., and the Honey Badgers begin at 4:30 p.m.

