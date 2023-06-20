Space Inside Former Herberger’s Building Getting New Tenant

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A vacant space inside the former Herberger's Building in downtown St. Cloud is being renovated for a new tenant.

Dale Gruber Construction has confirmed they are remodeling the second floor of the building in the space that was previously occupied by Capital One.

The 47,500 square feet of office space will be used by Midland Credit Management. Close to 200 people will be employed by the company at the St. Cloud location. They are expected to move into the space later this summer.

The vast majority of Capital One employees transitioned to working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Back in 2018, we told you that Capital One had a lease for that space through 2028.

Meanwhile, the former Herberger's retail space is still vacant. That store closed nearly five years ago.

