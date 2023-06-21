Tradition, New Events Make Up Granite City Days Celebration

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some long-standing traditions and some new events make up this year's Granite City Days.

Thursday is the 50th annual Lemonade Concert and Art Fair at St. Cloud State University starting at 11:00 a.m. The opening ceremony with the St. Cloud Symphony and the Rock ON Awards starts at 7:00 p.m.

The 35th annual Liberty Block Party is on Friday night at Whitney Park featuring the Cowsills and Herman's Hermits.

On Saturday it's the grand parade starting at 10:00 a.m. downtown. Mayor Dave Kleis says you can stick around downtown after the parade for a new event called Chalk the Riverwalk.

It gives kids of all ages to use their artistic ability with chalk. One of the few times you can do graffiti and it'll just wash off.

There is also a free play on Saturday night at the Paramount called "Kumbayah: A Juneteenth Story".

Sunday's events are mostly down at Lake George including a 5K, fishing, African Arts, Family Fun Fest, and the SCSU World Heritage Showcase and closing ceremony.

