Around Town: What’s Happening This Week
Take a nap now – there’s too much to do this weekend! A full list of events for every age group and interest headline Around Town this week. Granite City Days, Foley Fun Days, Rapids River Days – whew! There’s no reason to be bored this weekend. Throw the kids in the car and discover something new!
Remember: if your club or organization has an event coming up you’d like mentioned online and on the air, let us know! Use this link to send us your event!
Let's see what's happening "Around Town"!
Foley Fun Days - "Denim and Diamonds"Foley, MN
This year's Foley Fun Days wrap up Wednesday! For a complete list of events, click here!
Rapids River DaysSauk Rapids
Celebrate the best of summer during the 20th annual Rapids River Days Festival in Sauk Rapids.
Three days of events include Medallion Hunt, Rock the Riverside Outdoor Concert, Miss Sauk Rapids Pageant, Rapids River Days Parade, Disc Golf Charity Event for Tanner's Team Foundation, and the 34th annual Rapids River Food Fest.
For a list of events, click here!
Granite City Days 2023!St. Cloud
Find a complete list of events by clicking here!
Kumbayah The Juneteenth StoryParamount Center for the Arts
This production dramatizes the story of Juneteenth through compelling music and storytelling and features local Minnesota talent cast in several roles.
Kumbayah serves as a platform for constructive community dialogue and a way to build connections with both the present and past. A meaningful, facilitated audience discussion takes place after the performance.
This is a family-appropriate experience for those who are 10 years old and up.