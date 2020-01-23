Johnnies Rout Cobbers

The 2nd ranked St. John's basketball team won 73-38 at Concordia-Moorhead Wednesday night. The Johnnies led 42-13 at halftime and cruised in the 2nd half. SJU head coach Pat McKenzie earns his 100th career coaching win.

St. John's was led in scoring by Jubie Alade with 14 points, Oakley Baker added 11 points and Lucas Walford had 10 points and 9 rebounds.

The Johnnies shot 43 percent from the field while Concordia shot just 29 percent. The Cobbers were led by St. Cloud Cathedral graduate Jackson Jangula with 10 points.

St. John's plays at Carleton at 1pm Saturday.