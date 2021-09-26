Johnnies Pick Up Third Straight Win, Gophers Upset at Home

The St. John’s University football team opened up MIAC play with a win over Bethel, and the Granite City Lumberjacks and St. Cloud Norsemen both notched their second wins of the weekend on Saturday. The Twins dropped game three to the Blue Jays, the Wild came up short in their exhibition opener, and the Gophers fell to Bowling Green in Minneapolis on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Lynx are prepping for a single-elimination playoff game against Chicago, and the Vikings look to earn their first win of the season when the Seattle Seahawks come to town on Sunday.

RECAPS:

-The Twins fell 6-1 to Toronto in game three on Saturday. Mitch Garver scored Minnesota’s lone run in the opening inning and the team finished with only three hits on the day. The Twins fall to 69-86 and the Blue Jays improve to 86-69. The teams will close out the series with game four on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Lumberjacks beat the New Ulm Steel 5-2. Kyle Mortenson led the way for Granite City, scoring two goals. Andrew Tuttle made 14 saves and allowed two goals. The Lumberjacks improve to 4-0 and will host the Mason City Toros on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

- The Norsemen topped Bismarck 8-3 to complete the weekend sweep. Logan Kittleson led St. Cloud with two goals. Tomas Bolo made 32 saves and allowed three goals in the win. The Norsemen improve to 3-1 and will travel to Aberdeen to face the 4-2 Wings on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

- The Gophers were upset 14-10 by visiting Bowling Green. Tanner Morgan completed five of 13 for just 59 yards and two interceptions and Cole Kramer rushed for Minnesota’s lone touchdown of the game. Falcons QB Matt McDonald completed 19 of 35 for 170 yards and one interception, but also added nine carries for negative seven yards and both of Bowling Green’s touchdowns. The Gophers fall to 2-2 and will travel to Purdue on Saturday. You can catch the action including pre-game coverage starting at 9:00 a.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Johnnies beat Bethel 31-25 in their MIAC opener. Aaron Syverson completed 23 of 37 for 278 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Devin Vouk had 24 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Ravi Alston and Alex Larson each added a receiving touchdown for SJU. The Johnnies improve to 3-0. They will travel to Moorhead on Saturday to take on the Cobbers at 1:00 p.m.

- The Wild dropped their first preseason game to St. Louis 6-2. Adam Beckman scored both goals for Minnesota, while James Neal led the Blues with three. The Wild fall to 0-1 and will travel to Colorado for another preseason matchup on Thursday. Puck-drop is set for 8:00 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The Lynx will host the Chicago Sky to start their 11th consecutive playoff appearance. Minnesota ended the regular season 22-10 with the third seed, while Chicago finished 16-16 to claim the number six seed. The Sky used a late push to beat the Dallas Wings 81-64 on Thursday to advance to the second round. Minnesota and Chicago went 1-1 during the regular season. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. at Target Center. The winner will advance to the semi-finals and play a best-of-five series against either the Connecticut Sun or the Las Vegas Aces.

- The winless Vikings are looking to turn things around against the 1-1 Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Seattle leads the all-time series 13-5. The last time the teams played was October 11th, 2020, when the Seahawks squeaked out a 27-26 win. Kick-off is set for 3:25 p.m. with pre-game coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

