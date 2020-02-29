Johnnie vs. Tommies III Highlight a Busy Sports Weekend

St. John's will meet St. Thomas for a 3rd time Saturday in the MIAC tournament men's basketball final in Collegeville. The Johnnies and Tommies split their 2 meetings in the regular season with the road team winning each time. Saturday night's game is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Saturday February 29

MHKY – Michigan at Gophers, 4:30 on WJON

MHKY – Denver at St. Cloud State, 5:30 on River 96.7

MBB – MIAC Finals, St. Thomas at St. John’s, 7pm

GBB – Section 83A Semifinals, Sartell at Bemidji, 7pm

GBB – Section 6AA Quarterfinals, Foley vs Albany, 1pm (@ SCSU)

Sunday March 1

NBA – Dallas at Timberwolves, 2:00 on WJON

NHL – Washington at Wild, 6:45 on WJON

MBB – Gophers at Wisconsin, 5:00 on AM 1390

WBB – NSIC Tournament, St. Cloud State vs. Augustana, 7:30 on AM 1390

WBB – Maryland at Gophers, 3pm