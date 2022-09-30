Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour.

The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.

Tickets range in price, anywhere from $50 to over $300, and they go on sale Friday, Oct 7, 2022 at 10:00 am.

Get our free mobile app

The Hennepin Theater Trust website with the ticket information also includes details on VIP packages if you are interested in that:

VIP Packages:

Diamond VIP Package – $303

One amazing reserved seated ticket

Live and In Person VIP Tour Pack

Special Tour Pack created exclusively for VIPs

Contains a collection of John Mellencamp-themed merchandise

Emerald VIP Package – $253

One excellent reserved seated ticket

Live and In Person VIP Tour Pack

Special Tour Pack created exclusively for VIPs

Contains a collection of John Mellencamp-themed merchandise

What's the difference between an "amazing" reserved seat and an "excellent" reserved seat? About $50.

Get all the information on the tour stops in Minneapolis online here.

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

7 Countries That Are Roughly the Same Size as Minnesota