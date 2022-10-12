One of Minnesota's most haunted locations is offering paranormal tours on weekends in October.

The Palmer House Hotel is located right on Main Street in Sauk Centre and has a rich history. Being built on the location of the previously burnt-down Sauk Centre House, the town’s first hotel, the Palmer House has been operational in the area since 1901:

Modern for its day, The Palmer House was the first building in Sauk Centre with electricity. Salesmen traveling by rail regularly used the hotel for business meetings and relaxation. The hotel soon became the cornerstone of Sauk Centre’s downtown area and served as a gathering place for the now-content locals. Nobel Prize winner Sinclair Lewis referred to the hotel as the Minniemashie House in his 1920 novel, Main Street.

This hotel also is known for allegedly being haunted. It was even featured on the hit Travel Channel show, Ghost Adventures.

On select weekends in October, you can channel your inner Ghost Adventures investigator and go on a guided paranormal tour of the Palmer House Hotel. On October 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 you can purchase a ticket to discover the history behind the building, the previous owners, and "unregistered" residents. Plus this tour will take you to the infamous basement where the public isn't normally allowed to conduct a mini ghost investigation.

The cost for this special tour is $35+tax and the total tour will last anywhere from 2-3 hours. Tickets can be purchased here.

I gotta text my friend group to see if this is something they are into. I've always been fascinated by this building, and as an avid fan of Ghost Adventures, this sounds like the perfect Halloween season activity!

