‘The Masked Singer’ Live Stage Show Is Coming to Minnesota

I never expected to like the Fox program "The Masked Singer". When I first heard of the concept I thought, "that's silly why would anyone want to watch unknown people in costumes sing?". Then I became that person.

One night my fiance and I left the TV on as we were having dinner and the next thing we knew we were sucked in and totally invested in it. We were guessing who the singers were, we were trying to debunk clues, and we were trying to find any spoilers we could online. We were instant fans.

Get our free mobile app

If you've always wanted to be part of a live audience at The Masked Singer, here is your chance. The Masked Singer is coming to Treasure Island Casino in Welch, Minnesota on June 3rd, 2022.

For the first time ever in North America, The Masked Singer is taking the show on the road! See surprise celebrity guests and amazing performances from your favorite characters when The Masked Singer National Tour brings all the craziness the one-of-a-kind show is known for to Treasure Island on Friday, June 3.

Tickets range in price from $39 - $90 depending on where you want to sit at the venue, but I'd say that is pretty fairly priced. Most concert tickets are well above that range, and this is a concert and a TV-like experience wrapped into one.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can get yours through Ticketmaster here.

12 Items You Didn't Know Were Invented In MN (And A Few You Did)

See Crazy Shipping Container House for Sale in Minneapolis