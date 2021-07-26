He's added shows in Minneapolis on Thursday, October 14 and a second show on Friday, October 15.

Earlier this year, comedian Jim Gaffigan announced a new 63-show stand up comedy tour called The Fun Tour." That tour originally included five Minnesota shows over the course of four days -- three shows in Minneapolis in October and two in Rochester in November.

Due to overwhelming response, Gaffigan has added two more shows to his Minneapolis stop including a new date October 14 and a second show on October 15.

"We've added a 5th show in Minneapolis on Oct. 14 at the State Theatre," he posted on Facebook. "Get presale tickets starting Tues. 7/27 with code: FUN. On sale with no code Friday 10am."

As of writing, both shows October 16 are sold out. There are still tickets, however, for all three shows October 14 and 15 in Minneapolis. There are also tickets available still for the November 11 show in Rochester at the Mayo Civic Center.

Gaffigan's most recent special The Pale Tourist was released for streaming Amazon Prime last July 2020. In it, he retells stories from his global tour -- the places he visited, the locals he met and learning about their culture.

To book tickets and for more details on Jim Gaffigan's The Fun Tour, visit his website here.

