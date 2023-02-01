Bryan Adams and Joan Jett Coming to Xcel Energy Center in July

The concert announcements just keep coming in for summer 2023.

It was just announced that Bryan Adams is hitting the road this summer, and bringing Joan Jett and the Blackhearts with him:

Famed musician and singer-songwriter Bryan Adams brings his 2023 So Happy It Hurts Tour with iconic group Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to Saint Paul July 3, 2023.

Tickets for this show will be on sale Friday, February 3rd at 12 pm.

Bryan Adams has the reputation of being one of the most exciting live musicians in the world. His stage presence has proven to entertain crowds for over 40 years.

Joan Jett falls nothing short of those accolades as well. She has cemented her name in the rock world and has been an inspiration to countless women in the genre, and music industry as a whole.

This show is going to be one of the best of the summer, so make sure your calendar is marked for July 3rd in St. Paul.



