Unique Wine, Beer & Liquor Tour is an Hour’s Drive from St. Cloud

Did you know that Alexandria, MN is the home of Minnesota's first wine, liquor and beer trail?

Named the Best Minnesota Town of 2019 by Minnesota Monthly, Alexandria is also home to the Skal Crawl -- a three-stop tour of a local winery, brewery and distillery.

Started June 2017, the Skal Crawl is a self-guided drinking tour with stops at Carlos Creek Winery/22 Northmen Brewing, Copper Trail Brewing Co. and Panther Distillery. As the tour is self-guided (you can also book a tour bus for groups), you pick where you start and end!

Your Skal Crawl punch card can be purchased at any of the three locations for just $15 and includes a souvenir SKÅL CRAWL tasting glass, a special SKÅL CRAWL T-SHIRT, and $2 off your sample at each location! At the end of the tour, you'll also receive a discount card to use at all three locations during your next visit!

If you want to make a full weekend out of the Skal Crawl -- or just spend want to spend some additional time in the home of Ole the Viking -- get 15% off your stay at Fairfield by Marriott when you show your Skal Crawl card!

“It’s a beautiful year-round destination with a rich history and a bright future," said Reed Fischer, senior editor of Minnesota Monthly.

You can find more details on Alexandria's Skal Crawl here.

