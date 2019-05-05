Huskies Take Series 2-1 Against SMSU

The no. 14 St. Cloud State University baseball team ended their regular season on Saturday with a three-game series against Southwest Minnesota State University.

The first game began on Friday and was suspended due to rain. When it resumed on Saturday, the Huskies could not be caught. They had a solid performance, scoring runs in every inning but the third. They defeated SMSU 18-6.

The Mustangs bounced back in game two and came out on top. After two, the Huskies trailed 4-2. Each team added one more run, and Southwest Minnesota won 5-3.

Game three was close up until the end. SCSU hopped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening inning. They extended their lead to 3-0 in the top of the second, but in the bottom frame, the Mustangs scored four and took the lead away 4-3.

St. Cloud State tied it up in the fifth, and in the seventh, they were able to get the game-winning run. They took the game 5-4 and the series 2-1.

Lenny Walker led the team in scoring with 5 runs on the day. Jordan Joseph and Toran Shahidi each added three.

The Huskies finish the season 38-10 and 26-8 NSIC. They have been seeded third in the NSIC Tournament and will play the University of Minnesota-Crookston on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.