Huskies Swept by Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, CT -- The #9 St. Cloud State Huskies lost their second game at the #14 Quinnipiac Bobcats 4-1 on Saturday night.

Quinnipiac jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Ben Storm got the Huskies on the scoreboard with a goal in the second period.

That would be the only goal for SCSU, as Bobcats goalie Michael Garteig saved an amazing 41-of-42 shots for the game.

Quinnipiac added two more goals in the third period to pull away in the 4-1 loss for SCSU.

The loss drops the Huskies to 4-2 on the season. Miami University comes to St. Cloud on Halloween weekend.