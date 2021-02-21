Huskies Shut Out Tigers 4-0

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team earned a shutout win against Colorado College at home on Saturday.

On a day meant to recognize the outgoing seniors, St. Cloud netted two goals in the first period and two more in the third to win it 4-0.

SCSU outshot the Tigers 26-23. Easton Brodzinski scored two for the Huskies, and Nolan Walker and Kevin Fitzgerald each added one. David Hrenak earned the win with a perfect 23 saves.

The Huskies improve to 14-8 and will host the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Friday. Pre-game coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.