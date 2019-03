ST. CLOUD - The #5 St. Cloud State University men's hockey team had a 6-1 victory over Arizona State University last (Friday) night.

The win improved the Huskies season record to 15-4-0, 8-2-0 NCHC, while Arizona's record fell to 5-13-0.

SCSU will take on Arizona again tonight (Saturday) at 7:07 p.m. at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.