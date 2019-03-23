Huskies Advance to NCHC Championship

The no.1 St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team took down Colorado College on Friday night to advance to the NCHC championship game.

It was Colorado who put the first points on the board, but the Huskies did not stay behind for long. They put up two goals late in the first period to take the lead 2-1.

St. Cloud State netted the only goal of the second period and extended their lead to 3-1. SCSU then opened up the scoring in the final period to go up 4-1.

The Tigers tried to rally by scoring their second goal of the game, but the Huskies knocked in yet another to win it 5-2 and punch their ticket to the final.

Patrick Newell , Nolan Walker , Robby Jackson , Jack Ahcan , and Nick Poehling each scored one for SCSU. David Hrenak made 31 saves and allowed just two goals.

The Huskies’ overall record now stands at 30-4-3. They will face the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the title game on Saturday night. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:38 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.