Honk If You Love The Vikings! Check Out What Viking Paul Krause Just Finished!

The question has to be asked, are former Minnesota Vikings just that hard-working? I ask because former Viking and Hall of Famer Paul Krause just wrapped up building what could be the coolest Vikings-themed car I have ever seen! Check this thing out!

The former NFL-er and former Minnesota Vikings posted a picture of his completed ride on Twitter Friday. Plenty of people were asking Krause if it ran, AND if he still had his motorcycle that he was seen on while he was in Canton a few years ago.



I'm not really clear on all that went into this build, but the final product certainly is eye-catching. My personal favorite is the use of the Vikings helmet and the front end painted purple and gold.

For those unfamiliar with the former Viking, which there could be a few out there, Krause led the league with 12 interceptions as a rookie before going on to set the NFL career interceptions record with 81, and Krause was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

Maybe we will see this at a game in the future, maybe during the preseason though as it is a little warmer then.

Between Paul and Tommy K it seems some former Vikings just can't be stopped just like when they were on the field.