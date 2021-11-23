Hockey Teams Taking Full Advantage of Second Ice Rink in Sartell

SARTELL -- Hockey practices are in full swing inside the new SCHEELS Athletic Complex in Sartell.

After years of planning, Sartell finally has their second sheet of ice operational inside the newly built RDR Arena.

Facilities Manager Todd Minkel say the second rink has been a welcomed addition for all of their teams, especially when it comes to scheduling practices.

We use to not be able to start our youth program until one of the teams got off the ice at 5:30 p.m. Now those teams don't get off the ice until 6:15 p.m. however, we can get four youth teams on the ice at the same time, so we are better able to accommodate those later start times.

Minkel says they are excited for the possibilities the second sheet of ice will bring, especially when it comes to scheduling tournaments.

He says last week they had their first games being played at the same time on both rinks, and the feedback was positive from parents, players and visitors.

It's a neat experience. We've seen it at the MAC for years and at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and when you can see it and experience for yourself it's something Sartell Youth Hockey and the residents should be proud of.

Minkel says while his staff is still learning how to manage two sheets of ice, it is his goal to host more open skating events for the community to come out and enjoy the facilities.

As for the turf which was installed in RDR Arena this summer, Minkel says it was used on a limited basis, however he believes the warm weather and lack of rain played a factor in teams not wanting to practice indoors.

Minkel says they expect a better turnout with turf rentals this summer, when more teams know it's available.