An Undefeated Professional MN Team? Hop on The Winning Train!

Have you been paying attention to the PWHL games? If not, you should. The PWHL is the Professional Women's Hockey League. The PWHL replaced the Premiere Hockey Federation back in July of 2023.

As of the writing of this of this story, the PWHL's Minnesota team is the only undefeated team in the league. They are 3 games in and have already had some really big noteworthy moments.

Minnesota's second game on Janurary 6th shattered attendance records for Women's hockey at Xcel Energy Center. More than 13,000 fans turned out to watch Minnesota beat Montreal 3-0. The past record was just over 8,000. The X is the largest home arena in the PWHL.

Record setting crowd at Xcel Energy Center. Photo by David Berding/ Getty Images Record setting crowd at Xcel Energy Center. Photo by David Berding/ Getty Images loading...

But that wasn't the only noteworthy thing to happen at that game. Grace Zumwinkle scored the first hat-trick of the Professional Women's Hockey League and Maddie Rooney earned the shutout.

Grace Zumwinkle celebrates. Photo by David Berding/ Getty Images. Grace Zumwinkle celebrates. Photo by David Berding/ Getty Images. loading...

There are some very influential people behind this new league. It includes well known tennis star Billie Jean King as well as part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mark Walter. While other Women's hockey leagues have come and gone, this league is determined to change things.

Get our free mobile app

A past complaint has been low wages and lack of health insurance. It's getting better now though. The PWHL and the PWHL's Players Association agreed on salaries ranging from $35,00 to $80,000 plus bonuses. Those salaries are set to rise 3% each year over the 8 year agreement.

Want to attend a game?

FULL REMAINING SCHEDULE

Sunday, January 14: New York at Minnesota

Wednesday, January 17: Minnesota at Ottawa

Wednesday, January 24: Montreal at Minnesota

Saturday, January 27: Minnesota at Boston

Sunday, January 28: Minnesota at New York

Visit the PWHL website.

https://thefw.com/richest-nfl-players/