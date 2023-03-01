Blattner Company to Host Annual Hockey Showcase for Veterans

SARTELL (WJON News) -- You're invited to watch a special hockey game in Sartell this weekend.

Blattner Company employees will lace up their skates to face the Minnesota Warriors Veteran's hockey team at Bernick's Arena on Saturday.

The annual charity game between the two teams, will also feature prizes and raffle items including a Solo Stove, Wild Hockey tickets and more.

The game is open to the public and free to attend, however donations during the event are welcomed. All funds raised will go to support the Minnesota Warriors hockey program.

Last year the game raised over $24,000.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

The Blattner hockey team was formed in 2018 and is made up of employees with a passion for the game.

