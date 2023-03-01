Blattner Company to Host Annual Hockey Showcase for Veterans

Blattner Company to Host Annual Hockey Showcase for Veterans

(Photo: Blattner Company)

SARTELL (WJON News) -- You're invited to watch a special hockey game in Sartell this weekend.

Blattner Company employees will lace up their skates to face the Minnesota Warriors Veteran's hockey team at Bernick's Arena on Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

The annual charity game between the two teams, will also feature prizes and raffle items including a Solo Stove, Wild Hockey tickets and more.

The game is open to the public and free to attend, however donations during the event are welcomed. All funds raised will go to support the Minnesota Warriors hockey program.

Last year the game raised over $24,000.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

The Blattner hockey team was formed in 2018 and is made up of employees with a passion for the game.

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota

The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting.
Filed Under: Blattner Company, Hockey, minnesota warriors
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports