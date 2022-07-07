Historic, Sun-Filled Home Near Munsinger Hits St. Cloud Market [GALLERY]

An amazing home built before the turn of the 20th century is on the market in St. Cloud. Built in 1892, the home is located on 10th Street SE, just a block or so away from Munsinger/Clemens Gardens and the Mississippi River.

The home is listed by Daniel Secord of Edina Realty and has been on the market for 13 days.

Situated on a double lot with a paver circular brick driveway. This 3+ bedroom, 3 bath home has had so many recent updated and is full of character & surprises. Some of the highlights include a 4 car garage, new driveway & landscaping, German kitchen cabinetry with SubZero appliances & granite countertops, the 2 story vaulted living room, 2nd kitchen/flex space, sauna, 3rd story loft with balcony & storage/playroom. This home is truly a one of a kind opportunity!

The front of the home features a circular driveway made of bricks.

A look at the kitchen, which includes a see-through wine cabinet.

A beautiful nook to enjoy your morning coffee or book.

Even the bathroom has character with blue fixtures.

The home features a few fireplaces along with a sunken living room couch.

The open floor concept makes this an ideal home for hosting!

With tons of skylights and windows, this home lets in a lot of beautiful, natural light.

Imagine laying in bed and watching a storm roll in through these windows!

There is also a pretty big backyard and detached garage.