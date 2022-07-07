Take a Hike and Win Prizes in Minnesota

Explore Minnesota is offering prizes for those interested in hiking in the state. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. Explore Minnesota's Hike MN Passports kicked off July 1 and goes through the end of November. Participants use a mobile passport to check in a one of the 60 featured locations each month for a chance to win prizes.

There will be five drawings, with prizes that include: $100 Mall of America gift card, a $50 Scheels gift card, and a $35 Minnesota State Parks and Trails gift card.

60 featured hikes include State parks, Regional parks and other interesting locations like:

o Quarry Park and Nature Preserve – Waite Park

o Caponi Art Park—Eagan

o Barn Bluff in Red Wing

o Nature centers such as the J.C. Hormel Nature Center in Austin

o Kensington Rune Stone Park

o Northland Arboretum in Brainerd

o Chippewa National Forest, Deer Lake

o Sibley State Park, Mount Tom

o Mille Lacs Kathio, fire tower

o Pollinator Trail, Buffalo River State Park

o Story Adventure Trail, Big Marine Park Reserve in Stillwater

Geocaching can be a way to interest kids of all ages and adults. Amy describes how a treasure hunt of sorts and encourage people to stick with hikes longer.

More info on exploreminnesota.com

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Amy Barrett it is available below.