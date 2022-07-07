Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A 57-year-old man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of abusing an 11-year-old girl in late 2019.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced Gene Haring to five years and 10 months behind bars. He gets credit for already serving 264 days in the county jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Haring was staying at an apartment with the girl's family during the time of the sexual assault.

Records show the girl reported she was watching TV with Haring while her parents were sleeping. She said Haring was rubbing her private parts over her clothing while his other hand was in his pocket and rubbing his crotch. Haring told the girl not to tell anyone or "something bad would happen".

The abuse came to light after a counselor sent Human Services a mandated report of suspected child abuse.

Haring was convicted of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct back in April.

