St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to 2020 Murder

ELK RIVER -- A St. Cloud man accused of killing a man and disposing of his body near St. Cloud Regional Airport has pleaded guilty, nearly two years later.

Forty-four-year-old Ricco Tyson has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder in the November 2020 shooting death of Tyler Ecklund. Ecklund was found outside in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of 55th Avenue Southeast on the evening of November 14th.

An autopsy revealed the 25-year-old Ecklund died of a gunshot wound to the head.

A joint investigation between the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, St. Cloud Police and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified Tyson as the person who shot Ecklund.

Tyson will be sentenced in Sherburne County District Court on August 4th.

