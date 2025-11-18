The Minnesota State High School League Football Tournament's semifinal round matchups were held last week at US Bank Stadium. From Nine-Player to Class 6A, 14 teams remain alive in their hunt for a state title.

Here is a look at the matchups for each of the championship games.

NINE PLAYER

HILLS-BEAVER CREEK (12-0) vs HILLCREST LUTHERAN ACA. (12-0)

Saturday, November 22nd -- 10 AM

Hills-Beaver Creek was the top seed in the South bracket and beat Red Rock Central 44-14 in the quarterfinals before topping Fertile-Beltrami 30-14 in last week's semifinal round... Hillcrest Lutheran remained undefeated by beating Mabel-Canton 40-38 in the quarterfinals and sneaking past Kittson County Central 27-21 in the semis.

CLASS A

MINNEOTA (12-0) vs BRECKENRIDGE (13-0)

Friday, November 21st -- 10 AM

Minneota is ranked #4 in the state by Minnesota-Scores and beat Lester Prairie 42-6 in a quarterfinal before topping Mahnomen/Waubun 28-14 in the semifinals last week... Breckenridge is the top-ranked team in Class A and beat Barnum 57-14 in the QF round, then beat Murray County Central 28-21 in the semifinals.

CLASS AA

JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL (12-0) vs GOODHUE (12-0)

Friday, November 21st -- 4 PM

Jackson County Central is ranked #3 by Minnesota-Scores and topped Caledonia 42-15 in the quarterfinals then beat Eden Valley-Watkins 38-0 in last week's semifinal matchup... Goodhue outscored Central and Randolph by a combined 57-0 in the section playoffs before eeking out a 29-28, overtime win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the state quarterfinals. Goodhue beat Holdingford 24-7 in the semifinals.

CLASS AAA

WASECA (12-0) vs ANNANDALE (12-0)

Saturday, November 22nd -- 1 PM

Waseca is ranked #2 in Class AAA by Minnesota-Scores and shut out Holy Family Catholic 14-0 in the quarterfinals before a 14-13 win over DIlworth-Glyndon Felton in the semifinals last week... Annandale allowed just 36 points during the regular season and had allowed just 21 in three postseason games so far, including its 19-7 win over Litchfield in the QF, before topping Minneapolis North 36-20 in the semifinals last week.

CLASS AAAA

ORONO (9-3) vs KASSON-MANTORVILLE (11-1)

Friday, November 21st -- 1 PM

Orono emerged from Section 6AAAA after outscoring its opponents 78-6, then beat Fergus Falls 36-14 in the state quarterfinals and Marshall 15-14 in OT in the semis... Kasson-Mantorville's only loss this season came in week six at Byron, but the KoMets got their revenge with a 31-28 Section 1AAAA win before beating Hill-Murray 35-21 in the state quarterfinals and Grand Rapids by a 16-14 score in the semifinals.

CLASS AAAAA

SPRING LAKE PARK (12-0) vs CHANHASSEN (11-1)

Saturday, November 22nd -- 4 PM

Spring Lake Park put together an impressive undefeated season after finishing 2024 4-6. The Panthers earned a dramatic, 13-12 overtime win over Alexandria in the quarterfinals before beating St. Thomas Academy 39-29 in the semifinals... Chanhassen's lone loss this year came against fellow state semifinalist St. Thomas Academy in week four. The Storm beat Cretin-Derham Hall 23-19 in the quarterfinals and beat Elk River 22-19 last week.

CLASS AAAAAA

EDINA (8-4) vs MOORHEAD (8-4)

Friday, November 21st -- 7 PM

Moorhead waited out an injury to quarterback Jett Feeney, who returned at the end of the regular season after a shoulder injury. The Spuds topped Edina in the regular season finale before rattling off wins over Blaine (38-21), Woodbury (64-48), Centennial (35-21) and Lakeville South (26-14) in the state tournament... Edina rode out a tough schedule during the regular season and beat Farmington (30-17), Forest Lake (31-30), Eden Prairie (23-21) and a had dramatic 42-41 win over Minnetonka so far in the state tournament.