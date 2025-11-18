14 Teams Remain In The Hunt For Minnesota State Football Championships
The Minnesota State High School League Football Tournament's semifinal round matchups were held last week at US Bank Stadium. From Nine-Player to Class 6A, 14 teams remain alive in their hunt for a state title.
Here is a look at the matchups for each of the championship games.
NINE PLAYER
HILLS-BEAVER CREEK (12-0) vs HILLCREST LUTHERAN ACA. (12-0)
Saturday, November 22nd -- 10 AM
Hills-Beaver Creek was the top seed in the South bracket and beat Red Rock Central 44-14 in the quarterfinals before topping Fertile-Beltrami 30-14 in last week's semifinal round... Hillcrest Lutheran remained undefeated by beating Mabel-Canton 40-38 in the quarterfinals and sneaking past Kittson County Central 27-21 in the semis.
CLASS A
MINNEOTA (12-0) vs BRECKENRIDGE (13-0)
Friday, November 21st -- 10 AM
Minneota is ranked #4 in the state by Minnesota-Scores and beat Lester Prairie 42-6 in a quarterfinal before topping Mahnomen/Waubun 28-14 in the semifinals last week... Breckenridge is the top-ranked team in Class A and beat Barnum 57-14 in the QF round, then beat Murray County Central 28-21 in the semifinals.
CLASS AA
JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL (12-0) vs GOODHUE (12-0)
Friday, November 21st -- 4 PM
Jackson County Central is ranked #3 by Minnesota-Scores and topped Caledonia 42-15 in the quarterfinals then beat Eden Valley-Watkins 38-0 in last week's semifinal matchup... Goodhue outscored Central and Randolph by a combined 57-0 in the section playoffs before eeking out a 29-28, overtime win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the state quarterfinals. Goodhue beat Holdingford 24-7 in the semifinals.
CLASS AAA
WASECA (12-0) vs ANNANDALE (12-0)
Saturday, November 22nd -- 1 PM
Waseca is ranked #2 in Class AAA by Minnesota-Scores and shut out Holy Family Catholic 14-0 in the quarterfinals before a 14-13 win over DIlworth-Glyndon Felton in the semifinals last week... Annandale allowed just 36 points during the regular season and had allowed just 21 in three postseason games so far, including its 19-7 win over Litchfield in the QF, before topping Minneapolis North 36-20 in the semifinals last week.
CLASS AAAA
ORONO (9-3) vs KASSON-MANTORVILLE (11-1)
Friday, November 21st -- 1 PM
Orono emerged from Section 6AAAA after outscoring its opponents 78-6, then beat Fergus Falls 36-14 in the state quarterfinals and Marshall 15-14 in OT in the semis... Kasson-Mantorville's only loss this season came in week six at Byron, but the KoMets got their revenge with a 31-28 Section 1AAAA win before beating Hill-Murray 35-21 in the state quarterfinals and Grand Rapids by a 16-14 score in the semifinals.
CLASS AAAAA
SPRING LAKE PARK (12-0) vs CHANHASSEN (11-1)
Saturday, November 22nd -- 4 PM
Spring Lake Park put together an impressive undefeated season after finishing 2024 4-6. The Panthers earned a dramatic, 13-12 overtime win over Alexandria in the quarterfinals before beating St. Thomas Academy 39-29 in the semifinals... Chanhassen's lone loss this year came against fellow state semifinalist St. Thomas Academy in week four. The Storm beat Cretin-Derham Hall 23-19 in the quarterfinals and beat Elk River 22-19 last week.
CLASS AAAAAA
EDINA (8-4) vs MOORHEAD (8-4)
Friday, November 21st -- 7 PM
Moorhead waited out an injury to quarterback Jett Feeney, who returned at the end of the regular season after a shoulder injury. The Spuds topped Edina in the regular season finale before rattling off wins over Blaine (38-21), Woodbury (64-48), Centennial (35-21) and Lakeville South (26-14) in the state tournament... Edina rode out a tough schedule during the regular season and beat Farmington (30-17), Forest Lake (31-30), Eden Prairie (23-21) and a had dramatic 42-41 win over Minnetonka so far in the state tournament.