HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

PLAYOFFS

MAY 3RD (Wednesday)

TOTINO GRACE EAGLES 2 BECKER BULLDOGS 1

The Eagles and the Bulldogs both collected four hits, Their starting pitcher was Joey Terhaar, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Dimarco Cognetta went 1-2 for a RBI and Vinny McMongle went 1-2 with a double. Theo Jacob went 1-3 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Matt Quinn went 1-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Hunter Pietrowski, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Cayden Denne, he went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run. Riley Girard went 1-2 and he was hit by a pitch, Nathan Repke went 1-3 with a stolen base and Cody Deters went 1-3.

(MAY 4TH (Thursday)

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 2 FOLEY FALCONS 1

The Crusaders and the Falcons both collected eight hits, the Crusaders collected four doubles and they Nowere aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Henry Schloe, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Murphy threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts in this eight inning battle.

The Crusaders offense was led by Jake Murphy, he went 2-2 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk. Jacob Oliver went 1-2 for a RBI and he had two walks and Sam Oliver went 2-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. A. Fradette went 1-1 with a double, three walks and he scored a run. Nolan Bigaouette went 1-4, Nick Plante had a sacrifice bunt and Ryan Liebrenz had a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher Jake Drexter threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, seven walks and he recored two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Noah Gapinski, he went 2-4 with two doubles and Easton Wojacheski went 2-4 with a double and a stolen base. Jaren Robinson went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and the winning run. Von Murphy went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Teddy Rassmussen went 1-4 with a stolen base. Jack Abfalter went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Owen Bemis went 1-3 with a stolen base and Levi Shaw had a stolen base.

ROCORI SPARTANS 4 WILLMAR CARDINALS 1

The Spartans out hit the Cardinals six to five, including a double and they were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Max Fredin, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hit, one run, two walks and he recorded on strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Max Fredin, he went 1-1 with three RBIs with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he had one walk. Blake Kelley went 2-3 and Nolan VanLoy had a stolen base, two walks and he scored a run. Zander Folkerts went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Noah Olmscheid had a walk and he scored a run. Cal Heying went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Caleb Maddox went 1-3 with a walk.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Aidan Paulson, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Hudson Sjoberg threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Aidan Paulson went 1-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Tyler Madsen went 1-3 with a double. Hudson Sjoberg went 1-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Gavin Evenson went 1-3 with a stolen base. Alex Hoppe went 1-3 with a stolen base and Jordan Ellingson was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and two walks.