TOWN BALL ROUND UP

SUNDAY MAY 31ST

SOBIESKI SKIS 5 AVON LAKERS 3

The Skis and the Lakers both collected nine hits, they did collect a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Dusty Parker, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, and he recorded three strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw three innings to earn the save, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by BeauThoma went 1-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Dusty Parker went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and Collin Kray went 2-4. Collin Eckman went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Hudson Philippi went 1-2 and he scored a run, Matt Baier had a stolen base and he had a walk and Alex Thoma had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Drew Lieser, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Matt Pichelmann threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he had a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Elliot Burnett went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs and Reese Gregory went 2-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Ryan Janzen went 3-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nolan Dumonceaux went 2-5 with a double, Jack Theisen was hit by a pitch and Carter Holthaus scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

The Martins out hit the Pirates seven to three, including a home run and three doubles. Tate Winter threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Avery Schmitz earned the save with 1/3 of an inning in relief.

The Martins offense was led by Carter Thelen went 1-3 with a home run for a RBI and Tanner Arceneau went 1-2 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Tate Winter went 2-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and Avery Schmitz was credited for a RBI. Bryan Schlangen went 2-3, scored two runs, Nolan Rueter went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Grayson Fuchs, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Spencer Eisenbraun threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Pirates offense was led by Nate Spencer, he went 2-2 with a double and a walk, Nick Gabrielson went 1-2, Spencer Eisenbraun had a walk and he scored a run and Peyton Hemmesch and Grayson Fuchs both had a walk.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 11 REGAL EAGLES 1

The Chuckers out hit the Eagles ten to four, including a home run and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Josh Kingery, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 3-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Carson McCain went 2-4 for three RBIs and he scored two runs and Jon Broman went 1-4 with a double for three RBIs and Jonas Morrison went 1-3 for two RBIs. David Kingery went 2-3 with a walk and he scored three runs and Jack Peterson was credited for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Brody Straumann went 1-4 and he scored a run, Brayden Johnson was credited for a RBI and he had a walk and Reagan Elton had two walks.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Grant Paffrath, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Carlson threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and he had two walks.

The Eagles offense was led by Nathan Meyer, he went 1-3 for a RBI, Bennett Schultz went 2-3 with a double and he scored a run. Chi Schneider was hit by a pitch and Shane Rademacher had a walk.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 11 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1

The Billygoats out hit the Steves fifteen to two, including three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Rylan Robinson, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ben Thoma closed it out with three innings of relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Billygoats offense was led by Ben Thoma went 3-5 with a double for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Andrew Rueckert went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Pete Herman went 2-2 with a double for two RBIs and he had a walk. Jack Suska went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Lukas Otte was credited for a RBI. Travis Kahl went 1-4 and Braxton Tautges went 1-4 and he scored two runs. Matt Tautges had two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs, Lane Girtz was hit by a pitch, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Ben Mott went 1-1 and he scored a run, Kyle Winscher went 1-1 and Matt Kummet was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Steves was Landon Lunser, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hit, nine runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Reid Lunser threw four innings, he gave up six hits and two runs. Their offense was led by Jake Schelonka, he went 2-4 with a home run for a RBI and Joe Tuholsky was hit twice by a pitch.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 15 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 5

The Chargers out hit the Grovers fifteen to ten, including four doubles and nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Anthony Revermann, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Welle closed it out, threw two innings of relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Ethan Meyer, he went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases, a walk and he scored three runs. Dylan Gertken went 1-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Owen Meyer went 3-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Rieland went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Reagan Nelson went 2-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Schoenberg went 2-5 and he scored two runs. Eric Terres went 2-4 with a double, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored three runs. Jamie Terres went 1-2, Ben Welle went 1-1 and he scored a run. Dan Spanier was credited for a RBI and he had a walk, Jack Tschida was credited for a RBI and he had a walk and Sam Rieland had a walk.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman, he threw five innings, he gave up fourteen hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Isaak Weicham threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, five runs, eight walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Tyler Leukam, he went 2-3 with a home run for three RBIs and Ryan Olmscheid went 1-3 for a RBI and he had a walk. Jordan Klaphake went 2-4 with a double and he scored a run and Josh Holm went 1-2 for a RBI and he had a walk. Riley Elfering went 1-4 with a double and Tyler Nathe went 1-4 and he scored a run. Isaak Weicham went 1-4, Nolan Fleischhacker went 1-3 and he scored a run and Brecken Elfering scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3 STARBUCK STARS 1

The Rockies were out hit by the Stars seven to five, they did collect a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Thad Lieser, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Sam Nistler threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by David Jonas, he went 1-3 with a home run for three RBIs and Thad Lieser went 1-3 with a double. Luke VanErp went 1-3 and he scored a run and Tyler Geislinger went 1-3. Austin Dufner went 1-1 with a walk and Brady Linn had two walks and he scored a run.

The Stars starting pitcher was Darion Alexander, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Matt Gruber, he went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and Cameron Simon went 2-3 with a double and he scored a run. Darion Alexander and Dylan Alexander both went 1-3 with a walk. Jackson Hendrickson went 1-3 and Mitch Gruber had a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 7 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 0

The Saints out hit the Rockies eleven to three, including a home run and seven collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Torii Johnson, he threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Ethan Mueller, he went 2-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Peyton Winter went 3-4 for three RBIs. Jackson Peter went 1-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Brody Hadley went 2-4 and he scored a run. Austin Dingmann went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Will VanBeck went 1-1 with a walk and he scored two runs.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Sam Nistler, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Lardy threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Cristin Bergeron threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rockies offense led by Luke VanErp, he went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk. David Jonas went 1-2 and Carter Simon went 1-3. Tyler Lardy was hit by a pitch and Sam Nistler had a walk.

OUAMBA CUBS 6 SR. CYCLONES 2

The Cubs out hit the Cyclones twelve to ten, including a triple and a double. Their starting pitcher was Logan Parker-Sjoberg, he threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lucas Athey threw 1 1/3 innings to close out the game, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Logan Parker-Sjoberg, he went 4-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Caleb Koch went 1-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run and Lucas Athey went 1-4 for a RBI. No. 9 went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Gmahl went 2-5 and he scored a run. Jagger Steiner went 1-4 and Justin Karie went 1-4 and he scored a run. Caleb Steffen went 1-3 with a walk and Cold Gmahl had a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher wsa Owen Arndt, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Robert Dusing threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. D. Dusing threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts and Vince Murn threw two innings, he gave up four hit, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Terrance Moody went 2-2 for a RBI and Gavin Peterson went 2-2. Dom Mathies and Vince Murn both went 1-3 and each scored a run. Shea Koster went 1-2 with a walk and Dakota Banks went 1-2. Noah Jensen went 1-4 and Brody Sabin had a walk.

RANDALL CUBS 8 OPOLE BEARS 4

The Cubs out hit the Bears nine to seven, including two doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Nathan Benning, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Adam Nibaur threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Nathan Benning, he went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Ricky Drew went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Zach Gwost was credited for a RBI. K. Peterson went 2-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and a walk. Garrett Lindbergh went 1-3 with a double, he had a walk and he scored a run. Alex Gwost went 1-3 and he scored a run, Charlie Smieja went 1-4 and Brett Strach scored two runs.

The Bears starting pitcher was Isaiah Folsom, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Tate Lange threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Drew Lange went 1-4 with a home run and a double for one RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Alex Lange went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Chris Ebnet went 1-4 with a triple for a RBI. Brody Huls went 1-3 with a walk and Masyn Patrick was hit by a pitch. Keaton Gustin and Maverick Novitzki both went 1-4.

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 4 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 3

The Blue Jays out hit the Riverdogs nine to six, including a double. Their starting pitcher was CJ. Clear, he threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brady Yourczek threw one inning, he gave up one run, one walk andhe recorded two strikeouts and Matt Swanson threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a stikeout.

Their Blue Jays offense was led by Justin Cichon went 2-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk and Matt Swanson was credited with two RBIs. Jaxon Barkowicz went 2-3 with a walk and Brady Yourczek went 2-4 and he scored a run. Jack Primus went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had four stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jeremy Mugg was credited for a RBI, Bryce Binek and CJ. Clear both went 1-4.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Marcus Hayes, he threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Riverdogs offense was led by Kirk Yourczek went 1-3 with a home run for a RBI and he had a walk and Drew Yourczek went 3-5. Keaton Nelson went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Ethan Albright was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Grayson Suska went 1-3 and he scored a run, Joe Gaida was hit by a pitch, Tyler Jendro had a walk and Spencer Friese was hit by a pitch and he had a walk.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 13 ADA “A” 0

The Mudcats out hit the “A” thirteen to four, including two home run, three doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Carter Stockert, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two singles, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Gavin Quade threw three innings to close it out, he gave up two hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Mudcats offense was led by Cullen Wilson went 4-5 with two home runs for five RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Brayden Wolfgram went 3-5 with three doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tom Horan went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. David Dorsey went 1-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen bases and Carter Houtari went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Talen Plante went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Drake Kunza had two walks and he scored two runs. Tanner Nowacki was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. B. Olmscheid went 1-2, and Alex Rudquist had a walk.

The “A” starting pitcher was LAnce Kritzberger threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin McCraven threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Opsahl threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Breau Fetting, Ethan Opsahl and Daren Totten all went 1-3. Jake Osowski went 1-2 with a walk and Sunny Resnic had a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 16 FF HURRICANES 5

The Brewers out hit the Hurricanes six to four, including a home run and they were aided by twelve walks. Their starting pitcher was Ashton Rinas, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Froemke threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and one walk. Kyle Voltin threw one inning, he retired three batters. Ben Dawson threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. David Ernst threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Dustin Mertz went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Tate Herman went 2-3 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Leminger went 1-1 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had two walks and he scored three runs. Denver Blinn had a walk and he scored two runs and Joey Malecha was credited for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jordan Leininger was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Mike Peschel was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. David Ernst went 1-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Caleb Briggerman was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he had a walk. Casey Clemenson was credited for a RBI, Jackson Gilenke had a walk and he scored a run, Becker Stimpson scored a run and Antony Villanueva had a walk.

The Hurricanes starting pitcher ws Darin Stanislawski, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan Larson threw one inning, he gave up three hits, seven runs and three walks. Casrston Fronning threw two innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Levin King threw one innings, he gave up two runs and two walks.

The Hurricanes offense was led by Logan Larson went 2-3 for a RBI and he had a walk and Adam Johnson went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs and two walks. Alex Hensch went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Darin Stanislawksi had two walks and he scored a run.

Carstan Fronning and Levi King both were hit by a pitch, Brock Scheuerman had two walks and he scored a run and Carter Thielke had a walk and he scored a run.

TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

WEDNESDAY JUNE 4TH

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 14 CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 6

The Stone Poneys out hit the Rivercats fourteen to nine, including two doubles and two sacrifice flys. Their starting pitcher was Jaylen Vorpahl, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven singles, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Carter Stutsman threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Scheffler threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Callan O’Connell went 3-6 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Brayden Simones went 2-4 for two RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. Shawn Lindsay went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, one walks and he scored two runs. Brayden Dykhuizen went 2-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Cayden Behrmann went 1-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Miles Simonson went 2-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Dan O’Connel had a sacrifice and he was credited for two RBIs. Payton Holter went 1-3 and he scored a run, Levi Frieler went 1-2 with a walk and Parker Schultz had walk and he scored a run.

The Rivercats starting pitcher was Cody Thiery, he threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs, one walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Preston Schlegel threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, seven walks and he recored one strikeout.

The Rivercats offense was led by Zeus Schlegel went 1-2 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored one run. Bryan McCallum went 2-5 for a RBI, Kaden Haselius went 1-2 for two RBIs and Jake Carper went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Nick Proshek went 1-3 and he scored a run and Sam Carper went 1-3. Colter Palmer went 1-2 and Trent Throolin had two walks and he scored one run.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 7 RICHMOND ROYALS 5

The Pirates were out hit by the Royals, twelve to seven, they did collect a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Garrett Bjerke, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Luke Johnson threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Gavin Bulthuis threw two innings, he gave up four hits and three runs and Destin Reiter threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Pirates offense was led by Garrett Lensink, he went 3-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Griffin Bjerke went 2-3 for a RBI and Drew Tangen was credited for a RBI. Luke Johnson went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Reed Johnson scored two runs. Grayson Fuchs went 1-3 and he scored two runs, Gavin Bulthuis was hit by a pitch and Grady Fuchs had a walk.

The Royals starting pitcher was Jack Boos, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Talen Braegelman threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs,, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Easton Rossman threw two innings, he gave up one hit and one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Tyler Prom went 4-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Cole Schmitz went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and Cooper Notch went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run.

Kyle Budde went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Caleb Maddox went 1-3 and he scored a run. Jack Boos, Hunter Fuchs both went 1-3 with a walk, Grady Notch went 1-4, Cru Ragemer went 1-3 and Goose Hadley scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 6 COKATO KERNELS 3

The Express were out hit by the Kernals, they did collect a sacrifice fly and they were aided by nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Zach Dingmann, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Clay Faber threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Zach Dingmann, he went 1-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Austin Ruehle went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Riley Blanc went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brian Marquardt went 1-4 with a walk, Scott Marquardt was hit by a pitch, he had two walks and he scored.run and Jaxon Marquardt.was credtied for a RBI, he had. walk and he scored a run. Riley Blanc went 12-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nathan Serbus was credited for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored a run. Clay Faber went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Joe Hess and Jake Trauig both had a walk.

The Kernels starting pitcher was Jaeger Ohm, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Massinghum threw one inning, he gave up a walk and Isaac Salmen threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he three strikeouts. Austin Kantola threw two innings, he gave up a hit, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Kernels offense was led by Blake Morris went 3-4 with a double for a RBI, he had three walks and he scored two runs. Garrett Kelley went 2-5 and he scored a run and Austin Kantola went 2-4 with a stolen base. Justice Borg was credited with a RBI, Kyan Lynk was hit by a pitch and Isaac Nelson had a stolen base.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 22 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Chuckers out hit the Gussies, twelve to two, including two home runs, a triple and two double, they were also aided by nine walks. Their starting pitcher was David Kingery, he threw five innings to earn the win, he recorded five strikeouts. Andres Rojas threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he had three strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 2-3 with two home runs for eight RBIs and he wsa hit by a pitch. Regan Elton was credited for tow RBIs, he had two walks and he sored a run and Teagan Kavanaugh went 1-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brody Straumann was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had two walks and he scored three runs. Evan Springer went 1-3 with a triple for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored one run. J. Eisenbacher went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. David Kingery went 2-2 with a double, he had two stolen bases, two walks and he scored three runs. Jon Broman went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Andres Rojas was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jonas Morrison went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Jack Peterson went 1-3 with a double, he had a walk and he scored two runs.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Owen Kiffmeyer, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hit, seven runs, seven walks and he recorded one strikeout. Sean Kenning threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout and Zach Meyer threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one run. Their offense was led by No 15 went 1-1 and he was hit by a pitch and Mitch Gwost went 1-3.