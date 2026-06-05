Sartell, Cathedral Wrap Up Softball Tourney Runs

Sartell, Cathedral Wrap Up Softball Tourney Runs

Photo courtesy of Emmett Keenan for TSM

The Sartell Sabres took third place at the Class AAA State Softball Tournament with a win on Thursday afternoon in Mankato with an 8-3 win over Cretin-Derham Hall.

Sartell was Class AAA's top seed but fell 2-0 to St. Francis in a semifinal matchup after beating Orono 8-0 in the quarterfinals.

The Raiders jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Sabres quickly responded with a four-run bottom of the first to take a 4-2 lead.

Marni Koosman went the distance on the mound for the Sabres and allowed just three runs on five hits while striking out eight Raiders. Koosman also went deep twice with a pair of home runs for Sartell, while Lauren Morse and Keely Guggisberg each hit home runs as well.

The Sabres end the season with a record of 23-5.

 

The Cathedral softball team finished in fourth place at the Class AA State Softball Tournament with an 11-1 loss in a six-inning game against Jackson County Central on Thursday in Mankato.

Cathedral's Liz Bell had the only hit of the game for the Crusaders, who finish the season with a 24-6 record.

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