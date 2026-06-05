The Sartell Sabres took third place at the Class AAA State Softball Tournament with a win on Thursday afternoon in Mankato with an 8-3 win over Cretin-Derham Hall.

Sartell was Class AAA's top seed but fell 2-0 to St. Francis in a semifinal matchup after beating Orono 8-0 in the quarterfinals.

The Raiders jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Sabres quickly responded with a four-run bottom of the first to take a 4-2 lead.

Marni Koosman went the distance on the mound for the Sabres and allowed just three runs on five hits while striking out eight Raiders. Koosman also went deep twice with a pair of home runs for Sartell, while Lauren Morse and Keely Guggisberg each hit home runs as well.

The Sabres end the season with a record of 23-5.

The Cathedral softball team finished in fourth place at the Class AA State Softball Tournament with an 11-1 loss in a six-inning game against Jackson County Central on Thursday in Mankato.

Cathedral's Liz Bell had the only hit of the game for the Crusaders, who finish the season with a 24-6 record.