Heatwave- Hot Weather Safety Tips For Minnesotan Over 65

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 600 people in the United States die each year because of it being too hot, and the older you are, the more likely your chances of this happening to you or someone you love.

HEAT CAN CAUSE REAL PROBLEMS FOR OLDER ADULTS

The CDC says that older adults don't adjust as well as young people do when it comes to changes in temperature. This can be for a number of reasons but include taking prescription medications that can affect the body's ability to control temperature, as well as possible chronic medical conditions that change the body's normal response to heat.

If you are in that age group, or have an elderly spouse, parent, neighbor, friend or family member, it's recommended that you check in on them often during heat waves. The recommendations include the following:

Drink more water than usual, and don't wait until you are thirsty to drink it.

Don't use the stove or oven during hot days as it will make your home hotter.

Wear loose, light-colored clothing, and make sure it is lightweight! No sweaters!

Take cool showers and baths to keep yourself cool.

Don't participate in activities that are strenuous...take it easy and rest.

Have a friend check in with you, and make sure that YOU are checking those that might also be in the same age group.

SEEK MEDICAL CARE IF...

If you start having heat-related symptoms like headaches, nausea, vomiting, and muscle cramps, make sure to seek medical care right away. Knowing that you are reading this and probably won't even think it's related to the heat, I'm just trying to put that mental note in your head, that it really, really is important for you to stay cool and contact someone if you start feeling under the weather. Better safe than sorry! Stay cool!

